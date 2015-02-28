FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women protest on last day of Rio IOC meetings
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 28, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Olympics-Women protest on last day of Rio IOC meetings

Andrew Downie

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Protesters tried to interrupt the last day of International Olympic Committee meetings in Rio on Saturday with some women invading the hotel to complain about the organisers of the 2016 Summer Games.

“You want to see robbers, they’re here, the IOC,” shouted one female who fought her way past burly security guards.

The women did not get out of the hotel lobby and were a long way from the executive meetings taking place on the second floor.

They complained about water use in building a new golf course and what they said were trees cut down near the venue for sailing events.

Rio is one of several Brazilian cities suffering from water shortages and protesters dubbing themselves ‘Occupy Golf’ have gathered outside the course in recent weeks.

“They are destroying 300 trees when we are in the middle of this crisis and the people are blamed for the shortages when it is not the people who are using water,” said Marina Abreu, one of the protesters.

Rio will become the first South American city to host the Olympics in August 2016. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.