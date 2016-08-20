FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Russia's Mamun wins individual all around gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Russia's Mamun wins individual all around gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A display full of grace and elegance allowed Margarita Mamun to capture the individual all around gold on Saturday and stretch Russia's dominance in rhythmic gymnastics into a fifth successive Olympics.

A total score of 76.483 carried Mamun to the top of the podium after three-times world champion Yana Kudryavtseva surrendered her title hopes when her twirling act with the clubs went horribly wrong in the dying seconds.

Throwing the club high into the air, she rolled over on the floor ready to catch it as she went to strike her final pose, only to see the apparatus land beyond her reach.

That error knocked a distraught Kudryavtseva, who was leading at the halfway point of the competition, off the top and she had to settle for silver with a total of 75.608.

Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova picked up bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.