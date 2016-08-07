FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Rowing-Winds force organisers to call off day's races
August 7, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Rowing-Winds force organisers to call off day's races

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta was called off on Sunday due to problems caused by rough weather, organisers announced.

A precise reason was not immediately given for the postponement. Winds whipped up the waters on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in the morning. The International Rowing Federation (FISA) said earlier this had affected the buoy system which marks the course.

The schedule, originally due to start at 8.30 am local time (1130 GMT), was put back twice before racing was called off for the day. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

