a year ago
Olympics-Rowing-Second day of rowing delayed for hour by winds
August 7, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Rowing-Second day of rowing delayed for hour by winds

Angus MacSwan

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The start of the second day of the 2016 Olympic rowing regatta on Sunday has been delayed by one hour due to rough weather, organisers announced.

The first race on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon will now start at 9.30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT).

Winds were roiling the waters of the lagoon. Rough weather also affected the first day of the competition on Saturday, with some rowers complaining that the races should have been postponed.

The International Rowing Federation (FISA) rejected the criticism, saying the conditions were the same for all the rowers.

The weather is expected to worsen over Monday and Tuesday, when more races are scheduled, FISA said late on Saturday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

