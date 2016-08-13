FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Rowing-Drysdale wins single sculls in photo finish
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Rowing-Drysdale wins single sculls in photo finish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Defending champion Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand beat Croatia's Damir Martin in a photo-finish to win gold in the men's single sculls at the Olympic rowing regatta on Saturday.

The race had been billed as a showdown between the Kiwi and his arch-rival Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic, who took the bronze medal.

Martin took an early lead chased by Drysdale and Synek but the New Zealander moved ahead in the last section. He looked to pull away but with a last lunge the Croatian shot forward.

The gold went to Drysdale by a margin of 5,000ths of a second.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, Editing Ed Osmond

