a year ago
Olympics-Rowing-United States extend unbeaten run with gold in women's eight
August 13, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Rowing-United States extend unbeaten run with gold in women's eight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States' women's eight powered to the gold medal in the Olympic rowing regatta on Saturday, extending a 10-year unbeaten run.

The U.S. crew took the lead in the third section after Canada and the Netherlands made the early running. The British team came good in the last stretch to claim silver and Romania made a late surge to take bronze.

The United States finished in 6 minutes 1.49 seconds, 2.49 seconds ahead of Britain.

This was the Americans' third Olympic gold in a row. Under coach Tom Terhaar, they have been unbeaten for 10 years and won all the world rowing championships and Olympic Games during this period.

It was a second gold for Meghan Musnicki and Elle Logan, the only two members of the crew who were also in the winning team in London in 2016.

"Born in the USA" played over loudspeakers as American fans revelled in their country's first rowing gold of the Rio Games. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, Editing Ed Osmond)

