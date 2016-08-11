Olympics-Rowing-Germany win quadruple sculls gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's quadruple sculls women took gold in the Olympics rowing regatta on Thursday, stunning third-place Poland, who had maintained a commanding lead throughout the race up until the final stretch.

The German crew of Annekatrin Thiele, Carina Baer, Julia Lier and Lisa Schmidla, finished in 6 minutes 49.39 seconds, 0.94 of a second ahead of the Dutch in a thrilling finale to the race.

Ukraine's quad, which claimed gold at the 2012 London Games, finished in a disappointing fourth place.