FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Sailing-Van Rijsselberghe clinches first Rio sailing gold
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Sailing-Van Rijsselberghe clinches first Rio sailing gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Netherlands's Dorian van Rijsselberghe clinched the first sailing gold medal of the Rio 2016 Games, winning the men's RS:X boardsailing class on points before the regatta has finished, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said on Friday.

With 23 points after 12 preliminary races, he sits 21 ahead of Britain's Nick Dempsey, who has clinched silver, an insurmountable lead even if van Rijsselberghe is disqualified in the medal race scheduled for Sunday and Dempsey wins, World Sailing said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.