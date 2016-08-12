Olympics-Sailing-Van Rijsselberghe clinches first Rio sailing gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Netherlands's Dorian van Rijsselberghe clinched the first sailing gold medal of the Rio 2016 Games, winning the men's RS:X boardsailing class on points before the regatta has finished, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said on Friday.

With 23 points after 12 preliminary races, he sits 21 ahead of Britain's Nick Dempsey, who has clinched silver, an insurmountable lead even if van Rijsselberghe is disqualified in the medal race scheduled for Sunday and Dempsey wins, World Sailing said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)