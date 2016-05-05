FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Australia rule out Cooper's Sevens selection
May 5, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Australia rule out Cooper's Sevens selection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - Quade Cooper’s dreams of Olympic gold were cut short on Thursday after the former Wallabies flyhalf was ruled out of selection for this year’s Rio Games.

The 28-year-old was not sufficiently prepared in order to make the cut for the squad for the Olympics in August, Australian Sevens head coach Andy Friend said in a statement.

“There’s no doubt Quade is a quality player, but put simply, we just haven’t had the opportunity to work with him as much as we would have liked over the past five months,” Friend said. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ossian Shine)

