Olympics-Rugby-All Blacks stunned by Japan in sevens opener, Sonny Bill injured

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand suffered a shock defeat by Japan in the Olympic rugby sevens group stage on Tuesday and Sonny Bill Williams, the highest profile player in the tournament, left the field with an ankle injury.

New Zealand, seeded third in the tournament and the dominant power in the international game, were stunned 14-12 by the Japanese, who were ranked 10th out of the 12 teams taking part.

Williams, twice a World Cup winner in the 15-man game, suffered the injury to his left ankle while carrying the ball into a tackle two minutes into the second half and immediately indicated to the bench that he needed help.

New Zealand can still qualify for the quarter-finals from Pool C with two matches remaining but the defeat will be a major blow to their confidence as they look to become the first men's rugby sevens Olympic champions.