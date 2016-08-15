EXCLUSIVE-CAS upholds appeal by Russia's Klishina against Rio Games ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday upheld an appeal by Russian long jumper Darya Klishina against her ban from the ongoing Olympic Games in Brazil by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Russian track and field suffered a final humiliation in Rio on Saturday when the sport's governing body suspended Klishina, the nation's only athlete to have so far survived a blanket ban for doping, three days before she was due to compete. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Patrick Johnston)