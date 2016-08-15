FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EXCLUSIVE-CAS upholds appeal by Russia's Klishina against Rio Games ban
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 15, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

EXCLUSIVE-CAS upholds appeal by Russia's Klishina against Rio Games ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday upheld an appeal by Russian long jumper Darya Klishina against her ban from the ongoing Olympic Games in Brazil by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Russian track and field suffered a final humiliation in Rio on Saturday when the sport's governing body suspended Klishina, the nation's only athlete to have so far survived a blanket ban for doping, three days before she was due to compete. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.