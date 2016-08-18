FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Sailing-Brazil's Grael and Kunze win 49erFX gold
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Sailing-Brazil's Grael and Kunze win 49erFX gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's duo of skipper Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze won gold in the women's 49erFX class on Thursday in a dramatic come-from-behind medal-race victory over the hard-driving New Zealand duo of Alex Maloney and Molly Meech.

Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen of Denmark won bronze after a fourth-place finish in the medal-race, pushing Spain's Tamara Echegoyen Dominguez and Berta Betanzos Moro, who stood first overall before the race, off the podium after their seventh-place medal result on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
