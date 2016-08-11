OLYMPICS RIO SCHEDULE FOR THURS AUG. 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Olympics planner for Aug. 11 Chats with Kim and 1 million Instagram fans: Biles vaults to fame RIO DE JANEIRO- With her Instagram followers hitting one million and praise rolling in from big names like reality TV star Kim Kardashian, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is cementing her status as a celebrity beyond the sports stage. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GYMNASTICS-BILES/FAME (PIX), expect 1300 GMT/ 9AM ET, by Alexandra Ulmer, 400 words) Archery Triple Olympic champion Ki bids to become first successful defender RIO DE JANEIRO - South Korea's Ki Bo-bae, who won her second team gold on Saturday, will bid to become the first Olympic archer to win back-to-back individual golds at the Sambadrome. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ARCHERY-W-IND/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words) Athletics Shot put - Valerie Adams goes for three in a row RIO DE JANEIRO - New Zealand's gold medal shot putter Valerie Adams talks to reporters ahead of a competition at the 2016 Olympics that could underline her status as one of the greatest women throwers of all time if she makes it three in a row in the shot. The double Olympic champion Valerie Adams feels the suspension on Russian athletes from the Rio Games is a positive step toward eradicating doping and the New Zealand shot putter has called for a life ban on drug cheats. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/VALERIE-ADAMS (PIX,TV), expect 1400 GMT/10AM ET, by Scott Malone, 400 words) Track - Yohan Blake RIO DE JANEIRO - Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake talks to reporters ahead of his appearance in the 100m and 200m sprint heats beginning this weekend. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/BLAKE (PIX, TV), expect 1600 GMT/noon ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 400 words) Marathon - Estonian triplets look to make history RIO DE JANEIRO - Triplets Leila, Liina and Lily Luik are believed to the first identical triplets who will compete against each other at the Olympics when they cross the start lines in the women's marathon. The sisters, 30, who only took up marathon racing when they were 24 years old will talk to reporters about their journey to Rio. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/TRIPLETS (PIX, TV), expect 1800 GMT/1PM ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 400 words) Without the Russians, rival USA expected to steal the show RIO DE JANEIRO - The United States is expected to run away with the athletics competition in Rio, filling podium spots traditionally reserved for its Russian rivals. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/RUSSIA (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12PM ET, by Jack Stubbs. 400 words) Team USA gets ready RIO DE JANEIRO - Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen talks about his impending 110m hurdle performance, Chaunte Lowe on the women's high jump, Sam Kendricks on men's pole vault, and Brianna Rollins on 100m hurdles, ahead of Team USA's start in athletics on Friday. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/TEAMUSA (TV), expect several stories beginning 1600 GMT/ noon ET, by Mitch Phillips and Gene Cherry) Beach Volleyball RIO DE JANEIRO - After two defeats, Brazilian male pair must win against Latvia to give themselves a fighting chance of making the knock out rounds (OLYMPICS-RIO-BVOLLEYBALL/ (PIX), expect 2000 GMT/ 4PM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 400 words, Boxing RIO DE JANEIRO -- Men's light heavy, bantam and welterweights continue through the preliminary round of boxing. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BOXING/, on merit, by Paul Prada) Cycling RIO DE JANEIRO - After the thrills and spills of the road events, the track cyclists get their first taste of action in Rio's brand new velodrome. One medal is up for grabs on day one, with world champions New Zealand, Britain, Australia, France and world record holders Germany likely to be contesting the medals. Britain's Bradley Wiggins will also be in action as the team pursuit qualifying rounds begin. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CYCLING/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words) Canoe Slalom With the men's double slalom canoe left off the docket for Tokyo 2020 and the future of the event in flux, the athletes who compete in the finals Thursday may be the last in Olympic history. It's a bittersweet moment for the athletes. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CANOE-M-C1, expect 2100 GMT/ 5PM ET, by Amy Tennery, 300 words) Australia's Jessica Fox is her country's last hope to take home a medal in the slalom canoe sport when she takes on the competition in Thursday's semis and finals at Deodoro Whitewater Stadium. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CANOE-W-K1, expect by 2200 GMT, 6 PM ET, by Amy Tennery, 300 words) Fencing Women's team epee will give Team USA's Hurley sisters another shot at a medal, along with French and Brazilian fencers who outperformed in the individual competition but came up short. OLYMPICS-RIO-FENCING-W-EPEETEAM, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30PM ET, by Brad Haynes, 350 words Golf RIO DE JANEIRO - After more than 100 years golf returns to the Olympic program but it has not all been a celebration with many of the top ranked players saying no thanks to shot at a gold medal. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GOLF-M/, (PIX) expect 2100 GMT, 5 p.m. ET, by Steve Keating, Liana Baker 400 words) Gymnastics American Simone Biles will be looking to follow up her gold medal winning performance in the women's team final by becoming the first gymnast in 20 years to win back-to-back world and Olympic all-around golds. (OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-W-IND/(PIX), expect by 2115 GMT/5:15 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, xxxx and xxxx, 600 words) Judo Judo fans will be hoping for a dream finals matchup between reigning gold medalist Kayla Harrison of the U.S. and local favourite Mayra Aguiar - the best rivalry in judo. (OLYMPICS-RIO-JUDO-W-78KG/ OLYMPICS-RIO-JUDO-M-100KG/ (PIX), expect 2300 GMT, 9pm ET, by Chris Gallagher, 400 words) Rowing RIO DE JANEIRO - Men's and women's quad sculls and double sculls are four medal events slated for Thursday at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ROWING, expect 1700 GMT/1PM ET, by Angus MacSwan and Amy Tennery, 400 words) Rugby Sevens RIO DE JANEIRO - Fiji face giantkillers Japan and Britain take on South Africa in the semi-finals with medals of all three colours to be won in later matches at the Deodoro Stadium as the inaugural men's rugby sevens tournament reaches its climax. (OLYMPICS-RIO-RUGBY-M/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Jack Stubbs, 400 words) Shooting RIO DE JANEIRO - China's Du Li aims to become the first shooter to win two Olympic gold medals in women's 50m rifle 3 positions on Thursday in a field heavy with previous medal winners from Serbia, Cuba and Poland. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SHOOTING-W-50MRIFLE3 (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 350 words) Swimming RIO DE JANEIRO - Michael Phelps seeks to add to his three gold medals in Rio and his career total of 21, attempting to become the first swimmer to win the same event - the 200 metres individual medley - at four successive Olympics. Dutchwoman Ranomi Kromowidjojo takes on the Campbell sisters of Australia as she defends her title in the 100m freestyle, and there are more medals up for grabs in the men's 200m backstroke and women's 200 breaststroke. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-M-200MMEDLEY/, OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-W-100MFREE/, OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-M-200MBACK/, OLYMPICS-RIO-SWIMMING-W-200BREAST/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Mark Trevelyan, Joshua Schneyer and Caroline Stauffer, 400 words) Table Tennis RIO DE JANERIO-China's domination of the sport is expected to continue even as the country, Japan and Belarus battle for medals in the men's singles. (OLYMPICS-RIO-TABLETENNIS-M-SINGLES/ (PIX) expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words) Tennis Men's third-round and women's quarter-finals RIO DE JANEIRO - In a tournament marked with big upsets so far, men and women take to the courts on Thursday after tennis was cancelled on Wednesday due to rain. Men's stars Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among those who may see their third-round matches postponed for Thursday, while women's singles continues with quarter-finals. (OLYMPICS-RIO/TENNIS (PIX), rolling coverage with updates/SNAP major upsets, Joshua Schneyer, 450 words) (Reporting by Leela de Kretser)