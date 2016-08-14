Reuters Olympics schedule at 0530 GMT on Sunday, August 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 0530 GMT on Sunday (times GMT)

Day Nine of competition in Rio

Bolt seeks first Rio gold as Murray eyes tennis defence

RIO DE JANEIRO - Full coverage of Day Nine of competition in Rio with 22 gold medals up for grabs. The men's 100 metres will be the main focus of attention as Jamaica's Usain Bolt goes for the first leg of his coveted 'triple-triple' gold medal streak. In the tennis, Britain's Andy Murray will look to defend his singles title against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

The Rio volunteer setting the pace for champions

RIO DE JANEIRO - Ivo Siebert, 35, a semi-professional who owns a bike shop in southern Brazil, is setting the pace for the track cycling keirin event, calmly riding an electric bike while the world's fastest racers prowl behind him, preparing to sprint. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CYCLING/KEIRIN (PIX), expect at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 450 words)

Athletics

All eyes on Bolt's first step towards "triple-triple'

RIO DE JANERIO - Four gold medals are up for grabs in athletics but the main event will be the men's 100 metres, in which Jamaica's Usain Bolt will seek to claim the first leg of his coveted "triple-triple" gold medal haul. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/ (PIX, TV), 500 words, expect first take by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Gene Cherry, Jack Stubbs, Scott Malone and Drazen Jorgic)

Basketball

United States confident of extending long winning streak

RIO DE JANEIRO - Unbeaten United States looks to close out group play with a win over France that would clinch top spot in the pool and extend their Olympic winning streak to 22 games. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL-M/ (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Badminton

Malaysia's Lee continues campaign for elusive gold

RIO DE JANEIRO - Twice silver medallist Lee Chong Wei bids for a spot in the last 16 of the men's singles, with India's top medal hope Saina Nehwal also poised for the knockout rounds (OLYMPICS-RIO-BADMINTON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Cycling (track)

Kenny battles Skinner in all-British sprint final

RIO DE JANEIRO - Britain's Jason Kenny will start as favourite in the defence of the men's sprint title he won in London four years ago. Kenny will face compatriot Callum Skinner in the final after the British pair defeated Russia's Denis Dmitriev and Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the semi-finals. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CYCLING-TRACK/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Diving

China's Shi expected to make a splash in springboard event

RIO DE JANEIRO - China's Shi Tingmao leads the pack of Olympic female divers, who also include Abigail Johnston of the United States and Canada's Jennifer Abel, who are vying for gold in the 3 metre springboard final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING-W-3MSPRINGBOARD/(PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Golf

Rose hoping to bloom on fairways of Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO - Britain's Justin Rose has golf's first gold medal in 112 years in his sights going into the last day of the competition this Sunday, but he will be pushed hard by Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Australia's Marcus Fraser, who are just one and three strokes behind respectively. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GOLF/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

Gymnastics

All-around winners look for individual honours

RIO DE JANEIRO - Kohei Uchimura and Simone Biles will be aiming to win a third gold medal at the Rio Games as they compete in the finals of men's floor exercise and women's vault respectively on a day when four apparatus finals will take place. British duo Max Whitlock and Louis Smith will both be aiming to hand Britain their first ever Olympic gymnastics gold in the pommel horse final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-M-FLOOR/(PIX), expect by 1745 GMT/1:45 PM ET, OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-W-VAULT/(PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-M-POMMEL/(PIX), expect by 1915 GMT/3:15 PM ET, OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS-W-UNEVEN/(PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Mark Trevelyan and Chris Gallagher, 600 words)

Sailing

First sailing medals set to be handed out

RIO DE JANEIRO - The first medals of the Rio 2016 Olympics will be awarded after the finals of the men's and women's RS:X board sailing classes. The Netherland's Dorian van Rijsselberghe and Britain's Nick Dempsey have already clinched gold and silver on points in the men's RS:X but the final race among the ten top finishers will decide the bronze. The pack is tighter in the women's RS:X final where sailors from Russia, Italy and Spain will fight to hang on to their first, second and third place standings and medal on the tough Pao de Acucar course. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SAILING/ (PIX) expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Jeb Blount, 400 words)

Shooting

Emmons targets second gold on the shooting range

RIO DE JANEIRO - American Matt Emmons will try to win his fourth Olympic medal and his second gold in the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event, the final shooting contest of the Olympics. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SHOOTING (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 400 words)

Tennis

Murray seeks to defend title against Del Potro

RIO DE JANEIRO - The last day of tennis in Rio sees the men's final between defending champion Andy Murray of Britain and Argentina's Juan Martin del Petro taking centre stage, along with the women's doubles and mixed doubles finals. (OLYMPIC-RIO-TENNIS-M/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Josh Schneyer, 500 words)

Weightlifting

China's Meng favoured to win last women's event

RIO DE JANEIRO - China's Meng Suping, the only woman in the field who has lifted more than 300kg, is clear favourite to win the +75kg, the final women's weightlifting event in Rio on Sunday. Asian rivals from North and South Korea are expected to fill the other podium places. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WEIGHTLIFTING (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, by Brian Oliver, 400 words)

Wrestling

New format hopes to revive traditional sport

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men's Greco Roman team wrestling event begins in a new two-round format aiming to add excitement to the traditional Olympic sport that was almost cut from the Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WRESTLING / (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Brad Brooks, 400 words) (Reporting by Leela de Kretser; Editing by John O'Brien)