Reuters Olympics schedule at 0530 GMT on Monday, Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 0530 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

Day 10 of competition in Rio

Rudisha, Lavillenie defend titles, Felix aims for fifth gold

RIO DE JANEIRO - A total of 17 gold medals will be up for grabs on the 10th day of competition with Kenya's David Rudisha looking to defend his 800m title with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie aiming to do the same in the pole vault. Allyson Felix also goes for gold in the women's 400m and there are other medals on offer in gymnastics, wrestling, sailing and boxing. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

Will Brazil take up golf after Games? It's a long shot

RIO DE JANEIRO - Many Brazilians who lined the fairways at the weekend to watch the first Olympic golf tournament in a century say the sport's growth in South America's largest country is no hole-in-one. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GOLF/FANS (PIX), expect 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Liana B. Baker, 589 words)

Athletics

Rudisha defends 800m title, Felix eyes 400m

RIO DE JANEIRO - David Rudisha produced probably the best athletics performance of the 2012 Olympics with his world record 800m victory and he defends that title on Monday. Allyson Felix seeks her fifth gold, but her first in the individual 400m. There are also finals in the women's hammer, in the morning session and the men's pole vault. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/, expect first take by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Gene Cherry, Jack Stubbs, Scott Malone and Drazen Jorgic, 500 words)

Badminton

Tournament ramps up as knockout rounds get under way

RIO DE JANEIRO - Double champion Lin Dan leads a parade of stars bidding for a spot in the men's singles quarter-finals, with Spain's world champion Carolina Marin highlighting in the women's draw (OLYMPICS-RIO-BADMINTON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Basketball

Brazil face last chance to qualify for knockout rounds

RIO DE JANEIRO - Preliminary round play wraps up in the men's tournament with three Group B matches that will include a last ditch chance by Brazil to get into the medal round. The hosts will take on Nigeria but will need results from games between Spain v Argentina and Lithuania v Croatia to go their way if they are to advance. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL/ (PIX), expect 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Beach Volleyball

Hosts face Americans in men's quarter-finals

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men battle it out in the quarter-finals including Brazil going up against the U.S. in a match many thought would be the final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BVOLLEYBALL/QUARTERFINALS (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2PM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 400 words)

Boxing

Heavyweights battle for gold, Taylor aims for medal

RIO DE JANEIRO - Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko and Kazakhstan's Vassily Levit, two big men of boxing, square off in Monday's heavyweight final, while men's welterweights fight in semi-finals. Ireland's defending women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor can, meanwhile, make sure of a medal if she wins her quarter-final bout. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BOXING/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Canoeing

Sprint canoeing heats kick off in Lagoa

RIO DE JANEIRO - The sprint canoeing events kick off at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon with competitors involved in nearly two dozen heats. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CANOESPRINT/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Amy Tennery, 300 words)

Cycling

Men's omnium concludes with three races

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men's omnium concludes with the final three events; the time trial, flying lap and points race. Fernando Gaviria will be trying to win a first cycling gold medal for Colombia but faces tough opposition from Roger Kluge, Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani. (OLYMPICS-RIO-TRACK-M-OMNIUM/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 Pm ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Diving

Men's springboard divers aim to qualify for final

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men's 3m springboard competition preliminaries take place at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING/ (PIX), expect 1800 GMT/2PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Equestrian

Dujardin out to defend London title on Valegro's farewell.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Britain's Charlotte Dujardin aims to defend her individual gold medal with a highly anticipated dressage freestyle test and could also break the discipline's record high score she set in 2014. It will be her final Olympic ride on horse Valegro. (OLYMPICS-RIO-EQUESTRIAN-DRESSAGEIND/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Caroline Stauffer, 400 words)

Gymnastics

Medals on offer in three individual events

RIO DE JANEIRO - Gymnasts vie to take home medals in men's rings, men's vault and women's balance beam competitions. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GYMNASTICS/ (PIX), expect 1700GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Mark Trevelyan, Mary Milliken, 400 words)

Sailing

Men's laser competition reaches a climax

RIO DE JANEIRO - Another day on the water for Olympians seeking medals in the Men's One Person Dinghy Laser competition. Other races taking place include: Men's Windsurfing, Women's Mixed Multihull, Men's One person Dinghy Heavyweight, Women's Windsurfing, Men's Two Person Dinghy races. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SAILING/ (PIX), expect 1700GMT/1 PM ET, by Jeb Blount, 400 words)

Synchronised Swimming

Qualification continues ahead of Tuesday's first finals

RIO DE JANEIRO - Synchronised swimmers show off their technical routines at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SYNCHRONISED-SWIMMING/ (PIX), expect 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Alexandra Ulmer, 400 words)

Water Polo

Last eight action in the women's event

RIO DE JANEIRO - Women's water polo enters the quarter-finals. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WATERPOLO/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1PM ET, by Joshua Schneyer, 400 words)

Weightlifting

Nurudinov favourite to claim 105kg honours

RIO DE JANEIRO - Ruslan Nurudinov of Uzbekistan drops back from the super-heavyweights, in which he was fourth at this year's Asian Championships, to 105kg and is a strong favourite to win gold at Riocentro on Monday. His main rivals are Alexandr Zaichikov of Kazakhstan and Zhe Yang of China. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WEIGHTLIFTING-MEN-105K/, expect at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 350 words)

Wrestling

Big crowds expected at men's team event

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men's team wrestling event continues with Greco Roman grapplers going at it in front of surprisingly large crowds for a sport that is nearly non-existent in Brazil. (OLYMPICS-RIO-WRESTLING/ (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Brad Brooks, 400 words) (Reporting by Leela de Kretser; Editing by John O'Brien)