Aug 19 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 0530 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

Day 14 of competition in Rio

Bolt set to end Olympic career with golden finale

RIO DE JANEIRO - Day 14 of competition concludes with Usain Bolt attempting to anchor Jamaica to gold in the 4x100m relay to complete his "triple-triple" bid on a day when 22 gold medals will be handed out. Badminton, wrestling, taekwondo and BMX cycling are among the other featured events. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

U.S. says sorry as swimmers leave Brazil to jeers

Latest updates from Rio and the United States after swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz left on Thursday and the USOC apologised to the people of Brazil. Conger and Bentz, along with gold medallists Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen were revealed as having lied about being the victims of an armed robbery. Lochte flew home to the U.S. on Tuesday, leaving just Feigen in Rio. He is hoping to have his passport returned by Brazilian authorities. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LOCHTE (PIX, TV), expect updates from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Dan Flynn, 1,000 words)

Athletics

Bolt hopes to carry final baton into Olympic immortality

RIO DE JANERIO - With the 100 and 200m golds safely claimed for the third time Usain Bolt goes for Jamaica in the 4x100m relay bidding to complete his 'triple-triple' and join Paavo Nurmi and Carl Lewis as the only track and field athletes to win nine Olympic golds. The women's 4x100m final also offers Jamaica more chance of gold while there are finals in the women's 5,000m, men's hammer, women's pole vault and two walk events. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/VARIOUS, expect first take by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Gene Cherry, Mark Trevelyan, Scott Malone and Drazen Jorgic)

Badminton

India, Malaysia look for Rio breakthroughs

RIO DE JANEIRO - Indian sensation P.V. Sindhu carries her country's desperate hopes for a Rio gold medallist into a showdown with Spain's marauding Carolina Marin in the women's singles final. Malaysia will also pray for a first ever gold medal at the Olympics when their men's pair plays off against China in the doubles. That follows another Olympic blockbuster between long-time rivals Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan in the semi-finals of the men's singles. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BADMINTON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom)

Basketball

Favourites U.S. face Spain in men's semi-finals

RIO DE JANEIRO - In a semi-final with the star power of a final, the two top-ranked teams United States and Spain battle to reach the men's gold medal basketball game, while Serbia and Australia vie for the other berth. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mary Milliken, 600 words)

Boxing

Yin takes on Mossely in women's lightweight final

RIO DE JANEIRO - China's Yin Junhua and France's Estelle Mossely fight for lightweight gold in the first of the women's titles to be decided. There are also men's flyweight, light-welter and super-heavy semi-finals with the winners sure of at least a silver medal and a shot at gold. Defending champion Claressa Shields of the United States meets Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova in a women's middleweight semi-final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BOXING/ (PIX), expect 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Canoe Sprint

Failed drugs test casts shadow over canoe heats

RIO DE JANEIRO - News of a failed doping test by Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi could pull a pall over the typically chummy world of canoe sprinting when the final round of heats kick off on Friday morning. Tarnovschi was expected to participate in the men's canoe double 1000-metre heat with his brother, Oleg, but instead will sit out after a pre-Olympic doping test showed "atypical" results. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CANOESPRINT/, expect throughout, by Amy Tennery, 400 words)

Cycling

Willoughby tipped for gold in men's BMX

RIO DE JANEIRO - After the crash-laden quarter finals wiped out several contenders for gold in the BMX events, including two-times defending champion Maris Strombergs in the men's, Australia's Sam Willoughby is the favourite to land the title in Friday's semi-final and final rounds. Colombian Mariana Pajon will look to defend the women's title she won in London. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CYCLING-BMX/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Diving

Boudia starts title defence of men's 10 metre event

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men will compete to qualify for the 10 metre platform final, with London 2012 champion David Boudia of the United States looking to defend his title. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING-M-10MPLATFORM/(PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Equestrian

Show jumping brings curtain down for equestrian events

RIO DE JANEIRO - The top riders jumping off for the individual show jumping title will start with a clean slate on Friday, meaning anything can happen in the final equestrian medal competition of the games. (OLYMPICS-RIO-EQUESTRIAN-JUMPINGIND(PIX), expected 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Caroline Stauffer, 400 words)

Football

Sweden face Germany in women's gold medal match

RIO DE JANEIRO - Sweden, who ended the home team's dreams of gold, take on Germany in the final, while Brazil will be fighting for a bronze medal against Canada. (OLYMPICS-RIO-W-FOOTBALL/ (PIX), expect 2000 GMT/4PM ET, by Andrew Downie and Angus Macswan, 400 words)

Golf

Park hopes to keep Lewis at bay on Rio's fairways

RIO DE JANEIRO - The women's golf third round tees off on Friday with Korea's Park In-bee in the lead at 10-under-par. Her nearest rival Stacy Lewis, of the United States, shot an eight-under 63 on Thursday to sit one shot off the lead. (OLYMPICS-RIO-W-GOLF/, expect by 2100 GMT/5PM ET, by Liana Baker, 400 words)

Artistic gymnastics

Indian sensation targets lasting legacy

RIO DE JANEIRO - With no more tears left to shed, a distraught Dipa Karmakar now wants to get back into training so that she can start working towards leaving a lasting legacy in gymnastics. (OLYMPICS-RIO-AGYMNASTICS/INDIA-KARMAKAR (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 900 words)

Hockey

British women face formidable Dutch in hockey final

RIO DE JANEIRO - Britain faces defending champions the Netherlands in their bid for a first women's gold medal at the Olympic Games. Unbeaten in Rio, Britain eliminated New Zealand 3-0 earlier this week to make the final but are now up against a top-ranked Dutch team, riding a run of 21 straight wins at the Games and chasing a third consecutive Olympic gold. (OLYMPICS-RIO-HOCKEY-W/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Jack Stubbs, 400 words)

Synchronised swimming

Russians expected to continue dominance in the pool

RIO DE JANEIRO - Can anyone beat the Russians in the race for team's free routine gold at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre? (OLYMPICS-RIO-SYNCHRONISED/ (PIX), expect 1900 GMT/3PM ET, by Alexandra Ulmer, 400 words)

Volleyball

Men's volleyball reaches semi-final stage

RIO DE JANEIRO - The United States are on a roll after a shaky start and meets Italy in their quest for a fourth gold medal, and defending Olympic champions Russia faces hosts Brazil (OLYMPICS-RIO-VOLLEYBALL-M/, (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5PM ET, by Anthony Boadle, 400 words)

Water Polo

United States face Italy in women's final

RIO DE JANEIRO - The United States face Italy in the women's water polo final after Hungary take on Russia for the bronze and at the Olympics Aquatics Staidum. (OLYMPICS-RIO-W-WATERPOLO/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/2 PM ET, by Joshua Schneyer, 400 words) (Reporting by Leela de Kretser; Editing by John O'Brien)