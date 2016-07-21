FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazilian group arrested for terror plot were amateurs - Minister
July 21, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Brazilian group arrested for terror plot were amateurs - Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Ten individuals detained in Brazil on Thursday on suspicion of supporting Islamic State and planning to attack the Olympic Games were amateurs who communicated using messenger applications like WhatsApp, Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said.

Moraes said the group had not met in person, lacked funding and did not actually have contact with Islamic State. He said they had tried to purchase guns and could not be ignored, but that the risk of a terrorist attack on the Olympics had not increased. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
