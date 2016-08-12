Olympics-Police agent shot in Rio slum dies in hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A military police agent deployed to Rio de Janeiro as part of a security operation surrounding the Olympic Games died in hospital late on Thursday, a day after being shot when his vehicle took a wrong turn into a slum controlled by drug traffickers.

Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement that interim President Michel Temer had declared a day of national mourning "in consideration for the high level of excellence and the importance of the work carried out by those dedicated to guaranteeing the security of the Olympic Games". (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Alison Williams)