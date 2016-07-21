FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil arrests group plotting 'acts of terrorism' before Olympics - source
#Olympics News
July 21, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Brazil arrests group plotting 'acts of terrorism' before Olympics - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police began an anti-terrorism operation early Thursday, just over two weeks before the Olympics start in Rio de Janeiro, a justice ministry source told Reuters.

The source said that federal police had arrested members of a group that was preparing acts of terrorism. It was unclear where the operation was taking place or what the specifics of the operation were. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Paulo Prada and Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
