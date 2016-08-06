FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Shooting-Vietnam's Hoang captures gold in 10m air pistol
#Olympics News
August 6, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Shooting-Vietnam's Hoang captures gold in 10m air pistol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday, holding off the heavy crowd favourite, Felipe Wu of host country Brazil.

The 41-year-old Vietnamese army member racked up a score of 202.5 in 20 shots, just 0.4 of a point ahead of Wu, a 24-year-old who is competing in his first Olympics. China's Pang Wei took the bronze.

Defending Olympic champion Jin Jong-oh of South Korea failed to recover from a poor start and finished fifth. (Editing by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond)

