FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Shooting-Germany makes it a hat trick with shooting gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Shooting-Germany makes it a hat trick with shooting gold

Mary Milliken

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany clinched its third Olympic shooting title in as many days on Saturday as police officer Christian Reitz won the gold medal in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol event.

Upon winning his first gold in three Olympics, the 29-year-old Reitz walked across the range to hug fellow officer Jean Quiquampoix of France, who won the silver after a thrilling shoot-off with bronze medallist Li Yuehong of China.

In the eight rounds of five shots in quick succession, the world-record holding Reitz proved to be a reliably steady shot, never missing more than one target in each round.

Quiquampoix, 20, was more of a surprise, coming up through the six finalists after a wobbly start and scoring several perfect rounds of five. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.