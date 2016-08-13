Olympics-Shooting-Germany makes it a hat trick with shooting gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany clinched its third Olympic shooting title in as many days on Saturday as police officer Christian Reitz won the gold medal in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol event.

Upon winning his first gold in three Olympics, the 29-year-old Reitz walked across the range to hug fellow officer Jean Quiquampoix of France, who won the silver after a thrilling shoot-off with bronze medallist Li Yuehong of China.

In the eight rounds of five shots in quick succession, the world-record holding Reitz proved to be a reliably steady shot, never missing more than one target in each round.

Quiquampoix, 20, was more of a surprise, coming up through the six finalists after a wobbly start and scoring several perfect rounds of five. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)