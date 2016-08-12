Olympics-Shooting-Germany's Junghaenel wins rifle gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Henri Junghaenel of Germany walked away with a gold medal in his first Olympic Games on Friday by winning the 50 metre rifle prone event.

Having scraped into the finals in the last of eight positions, the 28-year-old Junghaenel established an early lead with several successive 10.8 shots, shy of the perfect 10.9.

Kim Jonghyun, 31, of South Korea, won his second Olympic silver with a perfect 10.9 shoot-off with Russia's Kirill Grigoryan, who took the bronze.

Junghaenel finished with a 209.5, 1.3 points over Kim, but shy of his 2013 world record finals score of 211.2.