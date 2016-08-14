FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins second gold, seals Italian dominance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 14, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins second gold, seals Italian dominance

Mary Milliken

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Defending Olympic champion Niccolo Campriani won his second gold of the Games by clinching the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event on Sunday, making Italy the most successful country in the shooting in Rio with four gold medals.

Campriani, a 28-year-old who won the event in London 2012, narrowly defeated Russia's Sergey Kamenskiy who was making his Olympic debut, in the last of the 15 shooting events.

France's Alexis Raynaud took the bronze in his first Olympics at the age of 21.

Campriani also took the gold in the 10 metre air rifle event, making him the only shooter to win two golds in Rio. Italy also won three silver medals. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.