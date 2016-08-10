FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Shooting-Veteran Aldeehani wins gold in men's double trap
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 10, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Shooting-Veteran Aldeehani wins gold in men's double trap

Mary Milliken

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Six-time Olympian Fehaid Aldeehani battled wet and blustery conditions to win the gold medal in the men's double trap event on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old Kuwaiti competing under the Olympic flag, Aldeehani defeated Marco Innocenti of Italy in the duel for gold, nailing 26 orange targets out of 30 to Innocenti's 24.

The bronze medal went to Steven Scott who defeated fellow Briton Tim Kneale with a perfect score of 30 in their match-up for third place.

Aldeehani won bronze in double trap in Sydney 2000, when he became the first Kuwaiti of any sport to win a medal at the Olympic Games. He won another bronze in trap in London 2012. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.