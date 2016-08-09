Olympics-Shooting-No Greek tragedy here: Korakaki takes gold, second medal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek shooter Anna Korakaki took the gold medal in the women's 25 metre pistol event on Tuesday, two days after she won a bronze and became the first woman to win a medal in shooting for Greece.

The 20-year-old Korakaki prevailed over Monika Karsch, a 33-year-old from Germany, who mounted a late but ultimately unsuccessful rally after Korakaki established a strong lead. The two are first-time Olympians.

Heidi Diethelm Gerber of Switzerland won the bronze medal, beating world No. 1 and world champion Zhang Jingjing of China. The Swiss shooter is 47 and took up the sport at 33.

Korakaki, dressed in Greece's blue and white colors, jumped up and down and embraced her coach after winning her second medal.

On Sunday, she won the bronze in the 10 metre air pistol and is now the only Greek athlete to have won medals in Rio so far. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)