a year ago
Olympics-Shooting-Australia's Skinner wins gold in women's trap
#Olympics News
August 7, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Shooting-Australia's Skinner wins gold in women's trap

Mary Milliken

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - First-time Olympian Catherine Skinner of Australia battled to the end of a tense final in women's trap shooting to win the gold medal on Sunday, edging out Natalie Rooney of New Zealand.

The 26-year-old Skinner hit 12 of her 15 orange targets with her shotgun to Rooney's 11.

American Corey Cogdell, a three-time Olympian, won her second bronze medal by besting Spain's Fatima Galvez in a shoot-off, after each woman shot 13 of their 15 targets for the medal.

Defending Olympic champion Jessica Rossi of Italy crashed out in the semi-finals after missing five of the 15 targets, a big disappointment for the police officer after she easily claimed gold and set a world record in London 2012.

She finished sixth out of six finalists.

Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Bill Rigby

