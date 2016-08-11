FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Canoe-Cousins bring golden lustre back to Slovakia slalom
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Canoe-Cousins bring golden lustre back to Slovakia slalom

Amy Tennery

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Slovakian cousins Ladislav Skantar and Peter Skantar took gold in the men's C-2 Thursday, capturing the top spot on the podium that had previously eluded their country in the 2016 Olympics.

The Skantars gracefully negotiated the rapids under a blinding sun in Deodoro's Whitewater Arena in a time of 101.58, finishing less than half a second faster than silver medallists Richard Hounslow and David Florence of Britain, who clocked 102.01 seconds.

Top-ranked Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche of France took bronze in 103.24 seconds.

Slovakia has developed a long-standing reputation for dominance in canoe slalom and Matej Benus took silver this year in the men's C-1.

Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.