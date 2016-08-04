FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Soccer-Iraq, Denmark open men's tournament with 0-0 draw

Andrew Downie

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Men's soccer got under way at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Thursday when Denmark and Iraq played out a 0-0 draw that was more entertaining than the scoreline suggested.

The match, played in front a tiny crowd in Brasilia, preceded the day's other Group A clash between hosts Brazil and South Africa.

Both Iraq and Denmark were unperturbed by the 80 degree temperatures and set out to play open and attacking football at the 72,000 capacity National stadium.

Denmark hit the post after three minutes but Iraq had the best chances, with Ali Adnan forcing the Danish keeper into three good saves from free kicks.

Although the opening ceremony takes place on Friday, the men's soccer tournament began 24 hours earlier, a day after the women's teams began their quest for gold. Twelve women's teams are in Brazil, along with 16 men's.

The Olympic football competition is played in host city Rio de Janeiro and six other cities. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
