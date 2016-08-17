FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Soccer-Brazil's Neymar nets fastest Olympic goal ever at 15 seconds
August 17, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Soccer-Brazil's Neymar nets fastest Olympic goal ever at 15 seconds

Alexandra Ulmer

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Neymar has not yet won his country a gold medal, but on Wednesday he at least pocketed an Olympic record -- the fastest football goal, at a dazzling 15 seconds into the game against overwhelmed Honduras.

The semi-final had barely kicked off when Barcelona forward Neymar intercepted the ball, charged towards the Honduran side, tripped over the goalie and landed the ball into the net, sending the Maracana stadium into a frenzy of cheers.

"Neymar's goal, 15 seconds in, is the fastest in the history of Olympic football, 5.42 seconds more than Usain Bolt," the Rio 2016 Spanish-language account tweeted in reference to the Jamaican sprinter.

Brazil was leading 3-0 at half-time. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Downie; Editing by Jan Harvey)

