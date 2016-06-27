FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Tottenham's Son to lead South Korea's bid for soccer medal
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 27, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Tottenham's Son to lead South Korea's bid for soccer medal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - South Korea have named Son Heung-min as one of the three overage players in their 18-man squad for the Rio Olympic Games, hoping the Tottenham Hotspur striker can help them improve on the bronze medal they won in London four years ago.

The 16-team Olympic football competition is open to players under the age of 23, and permit only three overage players as “wild cards”.

FC Porto forward Suk Hyun-jun and Guangzhou R&F defender Jang Hyun-soo are head coach Shin Tae-yong’s other wild-card selections.

“We may not have renowned players like we had in London,” Shin said at a press conference in Seoul.

“But I want fans to have trust in our players and watch how they fulfil expectations.”

South Korea have been paired with world champions Germany, 2012 gold medalist Mexico and Fiji in Group C. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.