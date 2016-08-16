FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Soccer-Sweden beat Brazil in shootout to reach final
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Soccer-Sweden beat Brazil in shootout to reach final

Andrew Downie

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Sweden beat Brazil 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the sides were goalless following extra time on Tuesday to reach the final of the women's football tournament at the Rio Olympics.

Sweden, whose previous best showing at an Olympics was a fourth place finish in 2004, will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Germany and Canada.

Lisa Dahlkvist scored the decisive penalty on Sweden's fifth attempt after Andressa, the youngest player on the Brazil squad, saw her penalty saved by Hedvig Lindahl.

Brazil's Cristiane and Sweden's Kosovare Asllani also had their kicks saved.

The result was a huge letdown for the host nation, who were vastly superior and had the raucous support of a capacity crowd at the Maracana stadium.

Brazil had most of the play throughout as Sweden tried to the same smash and grab tactics that took them past the United States in the quarter-finals. Brazil had 33 shots at goal, compared to Sweden's six. (Editing by Frank Pingue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
