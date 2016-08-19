FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC sets up disciplinary commission for four U.S. swimmers
August 19, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Olympics-IOC sets up disciplinary commission for four U.S. swimmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has set up a disciplinary commission for United States swimmer Ryan Lochte and his three teammates after they were found to have lied about an armed robbery during the Rio Olympics, an IOC official told Reuters on Friday.

The 32-year-old Lochte, one of America's most decorated swimmers, had originally said he, Jimmy Feigen and two other team mates, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, were stopped in a taxi on the way back from a party by gunmen posing as police who stole $400 from them.

The story turned out not to be true and Lochte apologised earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)

