Swimming-Britain's swimmers fall short of Rio standards in Glasgow

April 14 (Reuters) - The winners of the four swimming finals at the British Championships in Glasgow on Wednesday night failed to meet the required times to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

European champion Chris Walker-Hebborn won his 100 metre backstroke final in 53.73 seconds but fell short of the target time of 52.99 seconds, while Georgia Davies, Commonwealth champion in the women’s event, won in 59.64 seconds, missing the selectors’ target of 59.05 seconds.

Chloe Tutton upset Molly Renshaw by winning the 200 metres breaststroke in a British record of 2 minutes 22.34 seconds, but must wait until next week to see if she has earned one of the six places available for swimmers who missed the required times in Britain’s contingent for the Games.

“I knew I could do it. It is my dream and I’d love to be in Rio but it’s not in my hands,” Tutton said.

Renshaw, who came second, set a personal best of 2 minutes 23.82 seconds, but also fell short of the selectors’ target of 2 minutes 23.56 seconds. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)