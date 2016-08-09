Olympics-Swimming-Murphy maintains U.S. streak in 100m backstroke

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ryan Murphy won the men's 100 metres backstroke gold at the Rio Olympics on Monday to extend the U.S. run of domination in the event to six successive Games dating back to Atlanta in 1996.

China's Xu Jiayu took the silver and David Plummer, making his Games debut at the age of 30, the bronze for the United States.

The 2012 champion in the event, Matt Grevers, was unable to defend his title after failing to qualify at the U.S. trials.

Murphy's winning time of 51.97 seconds was an Olympic record and just outside the world record of 51.94 set by compatriot Aaron Peirsol in 2009 when non-textile bodysuits were allowed. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)