Olympics-Swimming-Schooling wins first gold for Singapore

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Joseph Schooling won the men's 100 metres butterfly final on Friday to secure Singapore's first Olympic gold medal and deny Michael Phelps a 23rd in the last individual race of the American's extraordinary career.

Phelps, the defending champion and world record holder who is heading into retirement -- again -- after Rio, finished second in a three-way dead heat with two of his greatest rivals -- South Africa's Chad Le Clos and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh.

Astonishingly, all three touched out in 51.14 seconds, behind Schooling's Olympic record 50.39.

Phelps, who now has 27 medals, had been hoping to win the event for the fourth successive Games. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)