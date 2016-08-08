FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-Phelps takes his 19th Olympic gold
August 8, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Phelps takes his 19th Olympic gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps won the 19th gold medal of his Olympic swimming career on Sunday after helping the U.S. men's team to victory in the 4x100 metres freestyle relay.

The 31-year-old, making his first competitive appearance in the pool at his fifth Games after sitting out the heats, now has an unprecedented 23 medals with two silvers and two bronzes filling out his tally.

London 2012 champions France took the silver medal and Australia the bronze. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
