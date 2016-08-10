FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Phelps wins 200m butterfly for 20th gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 10, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Phelps wins 200m butterfly for 20th gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps of the United States claimed the 20th Olympic gold medal of his career on Tuesday by winning the 200 metres butterfly final in a race that made up for a stinging 2012 defeat to South African Chad Le Clos.

Japan's Masato Sakai took the silver medal and Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi the bronze.

Le Clos, whose run-up to the Games was overshadowed by news that both his parents had cancer, finished fourth.

Phelps now has 24 Olympic medals with the chance of another later on Tuesday in the 4x200 freestyle relay. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.