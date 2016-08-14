FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2016

Olympics-Swimming-U.S. wins men's medley relay, golden send-off for Phelps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States won the men's 4x100 metres medley relay on Saturday, giving Michael Phelps a 23rd gold medal in his final Olympic race.

Britain took the silver medal and Australia bronze.

Phelps, who swam the butterfly leg, ends the most successful Olympic career of all time with 23 golds, three silver and two bronze.

Ryan Murphy also broke the world record for the 100 backstroke in the leadoff leg for the U.S., clocking 51.85 seconds to eclipse the 51.94 that compatriot Aaron Peirsol swam in 2009.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

