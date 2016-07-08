FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-CAS rules Korean swimmer Park eligible for Rio- report
#Olympics News
July 8, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Olympics-CAS rules Korean swimmer Park eligible for Rio- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport has cleared the way for former Olympic swimming champion Park Tae-hwan to compete at the Rio Games after upholding his appeal against a Korean Olympic Committee doping ban, Yonhap news said on Friday.

Park, the first Korean to win an Olympic swimming medal when he won the 400 metres freestyle gold in Beijing, completed an 18-month ban imposed by world governing body FINA in March after testing positive for testosterone ahead of the 2014 Asian Games.

However, as per KOC regulations, he was then subject to an additional three-year ban from the Korean national team the day the FINA suspension expired. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

