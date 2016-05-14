FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming-Park asks CAS to "mediate" in fight with KOC over Rio ban
May 14, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Former Olympic swimming champion Park Tae-hwan has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to “mediate” with the Korean Olympic Committee (KOC) after he was left off the team due to a controversial doping ban, the KOC has said.

Park, who has already served an 18-month doping ban imposed by world governing body FINA, is fighting to overturn a KOC regulation that has tacked on an additional three-year suspension, which would rule him out of the Rio Olympics.

“Park asked CAS for mediation, and CAS notified the KOC and the swimming federation that such a request came in,” a KOC spokesman said on Saturday.

He added that Park had requested an interview with the KOC and the meeting had been scheduled for May 25.

Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Writing by Ian Ransom Editing by Peter Rutherford

