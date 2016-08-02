FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-FINA lets two Russian swimmers compete at Rio Olympics
August 2, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-FINA lets two Russian swimmers compete at Rio Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swimming's world governing body FINA has allowed Russian swimmers Vladimir Morozov and Nikita Lobintsev to compete at the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency quoted their lawyer Artyom Patsev as saying on Tuesday.

"Yes, Morozov and Lobintsev have been admitted to the Olympic Games by FINA," Patsev told the agency.

The two swimmers had launched an appeal against the ruling banning them from the Rio Olympics even though they have never failed a doping test.

Lobintsev and U.S.-based Morozov were part of Russia's bronze-medal winning 4x100m freestyle team at the London 2012 Games, while Lobintsev also won a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at Beijing 2008.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

