a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Russian reinstated at last minute for women's butterfly
#Olympics News
August 6, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Russian reinstated at last minute for women's butterfly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Olympic officials hastily rewrote the starting list for the women's 100 metres butterfly heats on Saturday to include Russia's Natalia Lovtsova after she succeeded in overturning a doping ban.

She was one of five Russians who, according to their national federation president on Friday, were reinstated at the last minute after appealing successfully to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The build-up to the Rio Games has been overshadowed by revelations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia, and a series of legal cases brought by individual athletes challenging their exclusion.

Lovtsova, 28, will compete in the last of the six heats, which also features world champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
