FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Russians Morozov, Lobintsev 'not cleared for Rio'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 2, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Russians Morozov, Lobintsev 'not cleared for Rio'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The confusing case of Vladimir Morozov and Nikita Lobintsev took a new twist on Tuesday when swimming's ruling body said, despite earlier reports, the Russian duo had not been cleared to compete at the Olympics.

Earlier, the pair's lawyer told Russia's TASS news agency that they had been cleared by FINA after successfully appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against being banned from the Games by swimming's governing body.

The two swimmers have never failed a doping test but FINA banned them following the International Olympic Committee's ruling that only athletes who can prove they have operated under a bona-fide anti-doping system should be allowed to compete in Rio.

Lobintsev and U.S.-based Morozov were part of Russia's bronze-medal winning 4x100 metres freestyle team at the London 2012 Games while Lobintsev also won silver in the 4x200 freestyle relay at Beijing 2008. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.