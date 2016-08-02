Olympics-Swimming-Russians Morozov, Lobintsev 'not cleared for Rio'

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The confusing case of Vladimir Morozov and Nikita Lobintsev took a new twist on Tuesday when swimming's ruling body said, despite earlier reports, the Russian duo had not been cleared to compete at the Olympics.

Earlier, the pair's lawyer told Russia's TASS news agency that they had been cleared by FINA after successfully appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against being banned from the Games by swimming's governing body.

The two swimmers have never failed a doping test but FINA banned them following the International Olympic Committee's ruling that only athletes who can prove they have operated under a bona-fide anti-doping system should be allowed to compete in Rio.

Lobintsev and U.S.-based Morozov were part of Russia's bronze-medal winning 4x100 metres freestyle team at the London 2012 Games while Lobintsev also won silver in the 4x200 freestyle relay at Beijing 2008. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)