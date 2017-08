RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom broke her own world record to win the women's 100 metres butterfly at the Rio Olympics on Sunday.

Penny Oleksiak of Canada won silver and Dana Vollmer of the United States, the defending Olympic champion, took bronze.

Sjostrom, three times world champion in this event, set a time of 55.48 seconds to break her own world record of 55.64 seconds, set in Russia a year ago.