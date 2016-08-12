FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Oleksiak and Manuel tie for 100m freestyle gold
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Oleksiak and Manuel tie for 100m freestyle gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Penny Oleksiak and Simone Manuel of the United States dead-heated for the 100 metres Olympic swimming freestyle gold on Thursday when they both touched the wall in 52.70 seconds.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom took the bronze in 52.99.

There was disappointment for Australia's Campbell sisters with world champion Bronte finishing fourth and world record holder Cate, leading in world record time at the turn, fading at the finish to sixth.

London Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands finished fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

