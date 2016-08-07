Olympics-Swimming-Australian women take 4x100m freestyle gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia's women, powered by sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, beat the United States and Canada to win the Olympic 4x100 metres freestyle relay in world record time on Saturday, retaining the title they won in London four years ago.

The Australians, leading off with Emma McKeon and Brittany Elmslie swimming the second leg, clocked three minutes, 30.65 seconds, beating the previous mark of 3:30.98 they set in Glasgow in 2014.