a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-United States win women's 4x100 medley gold
August 14, 2016 / 2:04 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-United States win women's 4x100 medley gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Simone Manuel anchored the U.S. women's 4x100 metres medley relay team to victory on Saturday for her second gold medal of the Rio Olympics.

The United States were the defending champions and Manuel's swim came about 40 minutes after she won silver in the 50 freestyle. She won the 100m freestyle in a dead-heat with Canada's Penny Oleksiak on Thursday.

It was also the 1000th Olympic gold medal won by the country, the U.S. Olympic Committee said.

Australia took the silver, beating bronze medallists Denmark by just 0.01 of a second.

Dana Vollmer, who swam the third butterfly leg for the United States, was the only one in the race line-up to have also been in the 2012 winning quartet. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

