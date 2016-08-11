Olympics-Swimming-Belmonte wins breakthrough gold for Spain

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mireia Belmonte won the 200 metres butterfly on Wednesday to become the first Spanish woman to win an Olympic swimming gold medal.

The silver medallist in London four years ago went a step better in Rio with a winning time of two minutes, 4.85 seconds, the fastest time so far this year.

Australian Madeline Groves, who went into the race with the fastest time of 2016, took the silver medal and Japan's world champion Natsumi Hoshi won bronze.