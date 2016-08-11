FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky takes third gold in 4x200m relay
August 11, 2016

Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky takes third gold in 4x200m relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Freestyle queen Katie Ledecky made sure of her third swimming gold medal of the Rio Olympics, and fourth of her career, after anchoring the U.S. women to victory in the 4x200 metres relay on Wednesday.

Australia took silver and Canada the bronze.

The U.S. were the defending champions but only Allison Schmitt, who swam the leadoff leg in Rio, was in the race lineup from that London 2012 golden quartet.

Leah Smith and Maya DiRado swam second and third respectively before Ledecky - who won the 400 freestyle on Sunday and 200 free on Tuesday -- brought home the gold. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
