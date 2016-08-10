FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu takes her third solo gold in 200m medley
August 10, 2016 / 2:36 AM / in a year

Olympics-Swimming-Hosszu takes her third solo gold in 200m medley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu won her third Olympic gold medal in four days on Tuesday with victory in the women’s 200m individual medley.

The 27-year-old, who set an Olympic record of two minutes, 6.58 seconds, had already won the 400 individual medley on Saturday and 100 backstroke on Monday.

Britain’s Siobhan-Marie O‘Connor took the silver medal with Maya DiRado of the United States winning the bronze.

Hosszu, who withdrew from the 200m butterfly earlier on Tuesday to prepare for the evening race, is entered in one more individual event and could equal the women’s record of four solo swimming golds at a single Games set by East Germany’s Kristin Otto in 1988. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

